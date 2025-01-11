Burglar In UK Leaves Dog Poop Footprints, Police Use Them To Solve Crime

A young burglar in Cumbria, England, was caught by police after leaving behind a trail of dog poo footprints, linking him directly to a crime scene. Brian Harold, now 20, was arrested after he attempted to break into a house and left a distinctive footprint.

However, a careless mistake helped investigators piece together his involvement in a series of offences across Carlisle, reported The New York Post.

Brian Harold, who was 19 at the time of the crime, admitted to multiple charges at Carlisle Crown Court, including attempted burglary, thefts from vehicles and vehicle interference.

Prosecutor Gerald Rogerson explained how Brain Harold and his six-year-old accomplice went on a petty crime spree on August 27, 2024. The pair began by stealing a nail gun, cordless drill and charger, valued at £650 (around Rs 68,000), from a van parked in the area.

The duo didn't stop there. CCTV footage later captured them breaking into a parked Ford Focus, where they snatched a silver ring and a keyring. Their antics continued as they travelled more than 3 kms across Carlisle, stealing a decorative wooden wishing well from someone's doorstep before abandoning it on a nearby street.

The burglary attempt that eventually linked Brian Harold to the crime involved trying to break into a house using a garden chair. However, they failed to gain access.

What sealed Brain Harold's fate was the dog poo footprint he left at the scene. When police later apprehended him, he was still wearing the same shoes that left the incriminating mark.

Prosecutor Rogerson noted that the victim of the burglary attempt had suffered "considerable distress" from the incident.

Defence barrister Marion Weir highlighted Harold's struggles with drug dependency, claiming it had heavily influenced his actions. Weir told the court that Brain Harold was remorseful, stating, "When he was challenged about his offending, he said it was something that should not have happened."

Weir added that while Harold had played an active role in the crimes, he was not the primary instigator. "These are new types of offending as far as he is concerned."

Sentencing Brain Harold to an 18-month community order, Judge Nicholas Barker acknowledged the defendant's role in the spree but recognised that he wasn't the ringleader. The judge said, "You were clearly out that night intent on stealing. You were aware of what you were doing but I do accept that submission that you were a secondary but willing participant."

Harold's punishment includes 150 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activity. His older accomplice is expected to be sentenced at a later date.