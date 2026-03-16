Robot Solves 4x4x4 Puzzle Cube In 45 Seconds, Breaks Decade-Old Record

Two brothers from the United Kingdom have drawn attention for combining their interest in robotics and computing to break a long-standing record. According to Guinness World Records, using their technical skills, they designed a robot that successfully solved a complex puzzle cube in a remarkably short time.

Matthew and Thomas Piden teamed up to create a robot that solved a 4x4x4 puzzle cube in just 45.30 seconds. This feat was demonstrated at the University of Bristol on May 12, 2025.

A Decade-Old Record Broken

During the demonstration, the two brothers set a new record for the fastest time a robot could solve a 4x4x4 puzzle cube. Their robot completed the task in 45.30 seconds, significantly faster than the previous record of 1 minute 18.68 seconds set in 2014. This surpassed a record that had stood for more than ten years.

Matthew explained that he attempted to break this record as part of his undergraduate final project. He said that he had loved solving Rubik's Cubes since childhood and also had an interest in computer science. According to them, combining these two interests was a natural step, and this formed the basis of their project.

Both brothers played a key role in building this robot. Matthew designed and programmed the robot using his knowledge of mathematics, computer science, and robotics. Thomas, using his expertise, designed the various 3D components used in the machine.

Many Attempts Before Success

The brothers had to try several times before setting the record. The first two attempts were unsuccessful. On the third attempt, the robot solved the cube in 55 seconds, setting a new record at the time. However, the brothers felt the robot could perform even better, so they continued trying.

The fourth and fifth attempts were also unsuccessful. Finally, on the sixth attempt, the robot solved the cube in 45.30 seconds, setting a new record. The brothers described this achievement as a proud moment for them.