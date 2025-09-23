Paracetamol Linked To Autism? Ex-WHO Chief Scientist Refutes Trump's Claims

Paracetamol is a proven safe drug, and there is no need to panic about its use, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, a paediatrician and former World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist, has said.

Dr Swaminathan's remarks came in response to the US President Donald Trump linking the painkiller Tylenol, with paracetamol (acetaminophen) being the main ingredient, to autism.

"I see no proven scientific evidence of linking paracetamol to autism," Dr Swaminathan said in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

Dr Swaminathan said several studies have proven the efficacy of Paracetamol and suggested using the medicine under a physician's directions. She also recommended against referring to Google for medical advice.

"Long-term use of any medication, including paracetamol, can cause damage. Paracetamol is known to cause kidney damage, but it is safe to use when taken under a physician's care. The benefits outweigh the risks," she said.

The paediatrician asserted that paracetamol is "one of the safest medicines" and the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) recommends its use.

Calling President Trump's comments "outlandish", Dr Swaminathan said, "There is no need to panic. He (Trump) makes these outlandish claims that are not backed by scientific evidence".

"There is no need for the public to be scared," asserted Dr Swaminathan. "This creation of a panic is not good for the public," she concluded.

What Is Tylenol?

Tylenol is the brand name for acetaminophen, a widely used over-the-counter medication that serves as a pain reliever and fever reducer. Acetaminophen is commonly used to treat minor aches and pains, including headache, backache, minor pain of arthritis, toothache, muscular aches, premenstrual and menstrual cramps. It is also used to temporarily reduce fever, according to the information available on the Tylenol website.

Trump Asks Pregnant Women To Avoid Tylenol

US President Donald Trump on Monday urged pregnant women not to take Tylenol, linking it to autism. The Food and Drug Administration will be notifying doctors that the use of acetaminophen "can be associated" with an increased risk of autism, he said.

Without offering any medical evidence, President Trump said the FDA will strongly recommend that pregnant women not take Tylenol unless "medically necessary".

"Ideally you don't take it at all," Trump said.

President Trump also insisted there was "no downside" to heeding his advice "other than a mother will have to, as I say, tough it out a little bit" and avoid Tylenol for pain while pregnant.

"No Credible Science": Tylenol Maker Rejects Trump's Claims

In a message that pops up on their website, the company said, "Credible, independent scientific data continues to show no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism. Medical and public health organisations agree."

The organisation suggested pregnant and breastfeeding women consult healthcare professionals before use.

"If you are treating your little one with acetaminophen, please know that there is no credible science that shows taking acetaminophen causes autism," it added.