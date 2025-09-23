"Facts Remain Unchanged": Tylenol Maker After Trump Links It With Autism

Kenvue, the Johnson and Johnson spinoff that sells Tylenol, issued a statement on Tuesday against US President Donald Trump linking the painkiller with autism, saying there is "no credible science" behind it - which, according to them, even public health organisations "agree".

In a message that pops up on their website, the company said, "Credible, independent scientific data continues to show no proven link between taking acetaminophen and autism. Medical and public health organisations agree. If you are treating your little one with acetaminophen, please know that there is no credible science that shows taking acetaminophen causes autism. The facts remain unchanged: over a decade of rigorous research, endorsed by leading medical professionals, confirm there is no credible evidence linking acetaminophen to autism."

According to the company, their "best advice" is to talk to healthcare professionals before taking the painkiller, also called 'acetaminophen' or 'paracetamol'.

"As our label says, 'If pregnant or breast-feeding, talk to your healthcare professional before use.' Your health provider is best positioned to advise whether taking this medication is appropriate based on your unique medical condition. Be sure to always follow the dosage guidelines provided on the product label or by your healthcare provider," it said.

The company prioritises science as the core of how they provide care, it said.

"We stand with science, and we stand with you. Acetaminophen is used worldwide as a first line of defense for pain relief and fever reduction, at the recommendation of independent public health and leading medical professionals, and in accordance with the product label. High fevers and pain are widely recognised as potential risks to a pregnancy if left untreated, especially in the first trimester. Remember to talk to your doctor," it said.

Trump's autism link to Tylenol

Trump, on Monday, urged pregnant women not to take Tylenol over an unproven link to autism - even though medical professionals have long cited the medicine as among the safest painkillers in the US. His remarks came as the White House vowed to revolutionise health in the country.

"But taking Tylenol is not good. For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary. That's, for instance, in cases of extremely high fever that you feel you can't tough it out," he said.

Medical experts called Trump's remarks "irresponsible" and the "saddest display of a lack of evidence" by anyone in authority.