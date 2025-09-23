What Is Tylenol, Drug Trump Linked With Autism And Asked Pregnant Women To Avoid

The US Food and Drug Administration will advise doctors against routine Tylenol use in pregnant women due to a potential autism link, President Donald Trump announced Monday.

"They are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary," such as to treat fever, "if you can't tough it out," Trump said.

He warned that the main ingredient in Tylenol, paracetamol (acetaminophen), "is no good" for pregnant women except in extreme cases.

The announcement was made in the Oval Office alongside Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

What Is Tylenol?

Tylenol is the brand name for acetaminophen, a widely used over-the-counter medication that serves as a pain reliever and fever reducer. It is commonly used to alleviate mild to moderate pain, such as headaches, muscle aches, arthritis, menstrual cramps, and to reduce fever associated with colds or flu, as per Drugs.com.

Tylenol Dosage Guidelines

Adults And Teenagers (13 years and older)

The recommended dosage is 650 mg every 4 hours or 1000 mg every 6 hours.

The maximum daily dose should not exceed 4000 mg, as per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI).

Children

Dosage varies based on age and weight. It's crucial to follow pediatric dosing guidelines or consult a healthcare provider

Special Considerations

Individuals with liver disease or those who consume alcohol regularly should use acetaminophen cautiously and may require a reduced dose, NCBI said.

Side Effects Of Tylenol

Generally well-tolerated when taken as directed. Some individuals may experience nausea or stomach upset. Overdose can lead to severe liver damage or failure, which can be fatal. Symptoms of overdose include loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, sweating, and confusion, as per Drugs.com.

What Is Autism?

Autism is a complex condition related to brain development that affects how a person communicates, interacts with others, and experiences the world. Experts believe it is mostly caused by genetics, AFP reported.

People with autism may have difficulty with social skills, prefer routines, and sometimes focus deeply on specific interests, as per the National Institute Of Health.

Does Tylenol Cause Autism?

Experts have found that autism has multiple causes, and the science connecting Tylenol (acetaminophen) to autism remains inconclusive.

Tylenol maker Kenvue said, "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism. We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expectant mothers."

Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is considered the safest pain reliever for pregnant women. Without it, women may have to either endure pain and fever or use medicines that carry higher risks. Alternative painkillers like ibuprofen or standard-dose aspirin may reportedly cause serious complications if taken during pregnancy.