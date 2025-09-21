Two-Year-Old Lives Alone For Days On Junk Food After Mother Death In China

A heartbreaking story was reported in China where a 28-year-old mother passed away at home, leaving her two-year-old son to live alone for days, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The toddler reportedly survived on junk food, including jellies, snacks, and other snacks he could find in his mother's 10-square-metre bedroom.

The incident, which was reported in Cangnan county, Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, has sparked widespread concern and emotional responses on Chinese social media platforms.

The tragic case came to light after a friend alerted the police when they were unable to reach the young mother, identified in the report as Zheng Yu. The police found her lifeless body at her cluttered home.

The boy, whose name is Mianmian, was discovered in dirty clothes and a soiled diaper in a loft room. After the police rescued him, a neighbour immediately came forward and gave him a freshly cooked meal after washing him. He was taken to a hospital, and the medical examinations confirmed that he was not physically harmed.

Zheng faced many hardships in life

According to the report, Zheng faced several hardships in her life, with local social media revealing that she faced health struggles as she had posted videos of her receiving injections. She also posted about issues linked to blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Both of her parents lived with intellectual disabilities. She and her sister were raised by their grandmother.

The exact reason for her death wasn't confirmed; however, her family suspects she died from a sudden illness.

As per the report, Zheng had three children from different relationships. The other two children are being raised by their respective fathers.

Zheng met with Mianmian's father online, but they parted ways after the boy was born in 2023. They never officially registered their marriage. Zheng even blocked him online, with their last contact occurring in February.

"She wasn't allowed to raise her previous children, so she became very attached to this youngest son. She said she would rely on him for support in her old age," Chen Lin, one of her relatives said as quoted. "She even threatened suicide to fight for custody." Chen also believes Zheng "would not have abandoned the child to do something foolish."

Mianmian is now being cared for by his birth father.