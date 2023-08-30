Two UK Women Jailed For 'Sadistic' Killing Of Pet Parrot

The judge at Carlisle Crown Court described their cruelty as "beyond comprehension".

Two women in the UK have been jailed for "sadistic" killing of a friend's parrot, as per a report in the BBC. Nicola Bradley and Tracy Dixon from Carlisle killed the female African grey parrot during a lengthy drinking session. The BBC said that the two women sprayed Sparky the parrot with cleaning products and put her in a tumble dryer before breaking her neck. The judge at Carlisle Crown Court described their cruelty as "beyond comprehension" and announced a jail sentence of 25 months for each.

Sparky's owner Paul Crooks told the court that he now suffers from anxiety, panic attacks and sleeping issues, as per the BBC report.

Mr Crooks said that the incident took place on July 30 last year when he gave the women a lift to his house after a drunken night.

The man said he left the home to go shopping but after returning home, he found Sparky unresponsive and unrecognisable, her head hanging limply out of a cage.

Mr Crooks said the parrot was popular with his friends for singing the national anthem and TV soap theme tunes.

According to The Guardian, the court heard that the women tried to feed Sparky to Crooks's dog before the parrot was put into a tumble dryer that was switched on.

The women were banned from owning or keeping animals indefinitely.

"In terms of not having Sparky around anymore, it's not been the same without her," said its owner Mr Crooks. "The house is so quiet without her now and she's been a huge miss."