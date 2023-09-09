'Two Nations, One Ambition, And Of Course...': Rishi Sunak's Post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here on Saturday and discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment.

Mr Sunak, who arrived here on Friday, held talks with PM Modi after the first session of the G20 Summit. Earlier, Mr Sunak greeted PM Modi with a namaste as the latter received him at the venue.

"Two nations, one ambition. An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and - of course - our passion for cricket," Mr Sunak said in a post on X.

An ambition rooted in our shared values, the connection between our people and - of course - our passion for cricket. pic.twitter.com/1W4wkiYCjY — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 9, 2023

In a post on X after the meeting, PM Modi said, "Great to have met PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi. We discussed ways to deepen trade linkages and boost investment." India and the UK will keep working for a prosperous and sustainable planet, he said.

