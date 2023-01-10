Two More US States Ban TikTok On Government Devices Over Security Threats

New Jersey and Ohio said on Monday that they will ban TikTok video app on government devices.

New Jersey and Ohio said on Monday they were joining other states in banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-owned and managed devices.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said in addition to banning TikTok from state devices he also was banning software vendors, products, and services from more than a dozen vendors including Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings LTD, ZTE Corporation and Kaspersky Lab.

