Twitter's CEO Downplays Chatter About Possible Acquisition

"I've always thought that there's a lot of strength to our independence. We can work on every device. We can work through any medium," Dorsey said in a response to a question at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.
Some investment analysts reignited talk of a potential Twitter deal last week when Twitter reported a surprising rise in revenue and its first quarterly profit.
The Walt Disney Co expressed interest in 2016, though at the time Twitter shares were trading at about half the current price, meaning an acquisition by anyone would be much more expensive than two years ago.
