ChatGPT was tasked with writing a tweet that will get a reaction from Elon Musk

Elon Musk has a reputation for being incredibly active on Twitter. The billionaire regularly makes headlines due to his witty and interesting tweets and often replies to posts that have tagged him. This time, a Twitter user used an AI chatbot to bait Elon Musk, and the result is pretty interesting.

The Twitter user who goes by the name @SamTwits tasked ChatGPT with writing a tweet that Mr Musk would reply to or like. He asked OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot to "compose a tweet that is statistically more likely to get a like or comment from Elon Musk."

"Exciting times for space exploration! Looking forward to seeing how @SpaceX will continue pushing the boundaries and expanding our knowledge of the universe!" ChatGPT responded with a rocketship emoji and the hashtags "#SpaceX #Mars #Exploration."

''Haha, ChatGPT has absolutely nailed the @elonmusk algo!!!,'' the Twitter user wrote while sharing a screenshot.

While Elon Musk was not convinced by it, he actually did reply to the tweet. He wrote, ''It missed the mark. I hate hashtags.''

It missed the mark. I hate hashtags. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2023

Many users said that the mention of SpaceX, one of Mr Musk's companies, was bound to get a response from him. Others mentioned that ''ChatGPT didn't miss the mark,'' and it ''passed the test'' because it ultimately got a reaction from the Twitter CEO.

One user said, ''Well, apparently it did not, since you responded. Who knows, maybe it used hashtags to bait you into commenting.'' Another talked of Mr Musk's dislike of hashtags and commented, ''Owner of Twitter hating hashtags gotta be a sign of the apocalypse.'' A third said, ''It has got your comment though.'' A fourth stated, ''It did NOT miss the mark. It accomplished its objective: It got a comment from @elonmusk.''

Another user came up with a reply on behalf of ChatGPT. He wrote, ''ChatGPT responds: Oh, Mr. Musk, we're so terribly sorry that our AI-generated hashtags couldn't quite live up to your interstellar expectations. Next time, we'll consult our Mars Rover pals to ensure the highest standard of hashtag satisfaction, just for you!''

Last month, a report said that Mr Musk, who has often raised concerns about AI systems, is seeking to create an alternative to ChatGPT. Igor Babuschkin, who left Google's DeepMind AI unit, has been recruited by Mr Musk to lead the development of the rival chatbot.

In October 2022, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, and since then he has increased his usage on the micro-blogging site.