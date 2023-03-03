Elon Musk Building Rival of AI Chatbot ChatGPT, Calls It...

In recent months, Elon Musk has raised concerns about the growing capabilities of AI.

Billionaire Elon Musk is develop a new lb to create an alternative to ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, which he said is too "woke", according to Vice News. Mr Musk was one of the original founders of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, but left in 2018 after disagreements with the management. In recent months, he has been criticising the company and its product, including ChatGPT. The chatbot was launched in November last year and since then, has make waves across the world.

The Vice report is based on an interview of a researchers published in The Information. Igor Babuschkin, who left Google's DeepMind AI unit, has been recruited by Mr Musk to lead the development of the rival chatbot.

Talking about the project, Mr Babuschkin told The Information, "The goal is to improve the reasoning abilities and the factualness of these language models. That includes making sure the model's responses are more trustworthy and reliable."

However, the project is still in very early stage and not much details are available.

The Twitter chief has given some hints about what could be the name of the new chatbot. On Tuesday, he tweeted "BasedAI". A day later, he posted a meme depicting "Woke AI and Closed AI" battling, and then "Based AI" as a Shiba Inu coming in with a baseball bat scaring both "Woke AI and Closed AI" away.

On the same day, he spoke at a presentation to a Tesla investors about company plans and said, ''AI stresses me out.''

When asked by an analyst if AI could help Tesla build cars, Mr Musk took a less optimistic line.

"I don't see AI helping us make cars any time soon," he said. "At that point ... there's no point in any of us working."

After users posted about how ChatGPT is helping them draft prose, poetry and computer code, Mr Musk had raised a red flag calling the AI ''dangerously strong''.