ChatGPT Down For Thousands Of Users In US: Report

ChatGPT was down for thousands of users in the US on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the chatbot as of 03:25 pm ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

