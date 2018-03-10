Twitter To Expand Its Verified Blue Tick Status For All Users

"Twitter announced in a livestream that the company plans to offer its blue-check-mark verification badge to more of its users, an oft-requested feature," Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter was quoted as saying by CNET on Friday.
The micro-blogging site is working on a new process to verify people's identity and, thus, ensure credibility.
"We want to be one of the most trusted services in the world and we know we have a lot of work to get there," he said.
However, Dorsey did not elaborate on whether this process requires users to submit a Facebook profile, phone number, email address or a government-issued photo ID.
Despite its original function of authenticating accounts, the blue check mark has grown to become a status symbol.
The badge was later rolled out to journalists and other users. To obtain a verified check mark, users have to apply with a reason for why they need one.