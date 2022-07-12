Twitter Shares Sink 11.3% After Musk Withdraws Takeover Bid

Elon Musk posted a pair of mocking tweets after the company said it would sue him.(File)

Twitter shares plunged Monday after Elon Musk announced the withdrawal of his $44 billion takeover bid, setting the stage for a potential legal brawl.

Shares in the social media giant ended down 11.3 percent at $32.65 in the first session after Musk revealed late Friday he was dropping the takeover plan.

Musk followed up on Sunday night with a pair of mocking tweets after the company said it would sue the billionaire entrepreneur to force the deal to go through.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)