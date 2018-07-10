Twitter Says Removal Of Fake Accounts Does Not Hurt User Metrics

A newspaper report said Twitter had suspended more than 70 million fake accounts in May and June, leading to a decline of monthly active users in the second quarter.

World | | Updated: July 10, 2018 05:09 IST
Twitter Inc said it has removed fake accounts but that does not impact its reported user metrics (File)

Twitter Inc said on Monday it has removed fake accounts but that does not impact its reported user metrics as was indicated in a report by The Washington Post.

The newspaper had said the social media company had suspended more than 70 million fake accounts in May and June, leading to a decline of monthly active users in the second quarter.

"Most accounts we remove are not included in our reported metrics as they have not been active on the platform for 30 days or more, or we catch them at sign up and they are never counted," CFO Ned Segal tweeted on Monday.

"If we removed 70M accounts from our reported metrics, you would hear directly from us."

© Thomson Reuters 2018


