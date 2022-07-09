Twitter Says It Will Sue Elon Musk To Enforce $44 Billion Deal

Musk said he will not buy Twitter as social media company is not sharing details about fake accounts.

Twitter will sue Elon Musk to enforce the $44 billion deal to buy the company that the billionaire now wants to abandon, the chair of the social media giant's board said Friday.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement," Bret Taylor tweeted. "We are confident we will prevail."

The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery. — Bret Taylor (@btaylor) July 8, 2022

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)