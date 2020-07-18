Hackers 'Manipulated' Employees To Access High-Profile Accounts: Twitter

The hackers were able to reset passwords, login and send tweets, Twitter said. (File)

Twitter said hackers "manipulated" some of its employees to access accounts in a high-profile attack on the social media company, including those of Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

"We know that they accessed tools only available to our internal support teams to target 130 Twitter accounts," said a statement posted Saturday on the company's blog.

For 45 of those accounts, the hackers were able to reset passwords, login and send tweets, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)