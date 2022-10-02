Twitter Posts First-Ever Edited Tweet. See Changes.

The tweet had a 'Last Edited' at the bottom of the post. (Representational)

Twitter has posted its first-ever edited tweet, weeks after the microblogging company announced that it was actively testing an edit button. The tweet by the Twitter Blue handle on Friday was edited after it was posted, demostrating how the feature will actually work.

hello



this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we'll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

The tweet had a pencil icon and 'Last Edited' label at the bottom, which when clicked on showed what changes were made to the post.

The feature is still not available to the general public and the company had mentioned earlier that it will be available to Twitter Blue users first. To use the edit button, users will need to pay $4.99 per month for the Twitter Blue service, at least initially.

Twitter, earlier this month, had said the trial of "Edit Tweet" will begin with internal employees, then be expanded out to the platform's "Twitter Blue" subscription population.

Twitter Blue is yet to be launched in India but the subscription offering is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zeeland.

"Edit Tweet is a feature that lets people make changes to their Tweet after it's been published," the company said on its blog. "Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more."

Under the revision, users could edit a tweet "a few times" in the 30 minutes after the initial posting, in ways that transparently note the changes to "help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said," the company said.