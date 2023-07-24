Twitter Officially Replaces Bird Logo, Website Now Shows X

Twitter today officially ditched its iconic blue bird logo for a simple white X on a black background. The change is part of a wider rebranding effort under Elon Musk's ownership of the platform.

Early today, Mr Musk tweeted an image of the X branding beamed across Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco.

"Our headquarters tonight," he tweeted.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The SpaceX and Tesla chief's fascination with the letter X goes back to the 1990s. In 1999, he launched the X.com domain, an online banking services platform that is a precursor to PayPal. In 2017, Mr Musk repurchased the X.com domain and it was kept as one of his unused assets until his big announcement on Twitter's future on Sunday.

Following the purchase, he tweeted that the domain carries a lot of "sentimental value" for him, possibly a homage to his early entrepreneurial days.

Thanks PayPal for allowing me to buy back https://t.co/bOUOejO16Y! No plans right now, but it has great sentimental value to me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2017

Mr Musk tweeted on Sunday that he was changing Twitter's logo to an "X" to "symbolize the imperfections in all of us that make us unique".