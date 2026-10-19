Tushar Kumar, UK's Youngest Indian-Origin Mayor To Attend NDTV World Summit

Five months after he burst onto Britain's political map, Tushar Kumar, the UK's youngest Indian-origin mayor, will speak at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on October 22 at 6 pm. The 23-year-old is the mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.

He will join his mother, Parveen Rani, the Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council, for a session titled “The Diaspora Impact - From Rohtak to Mayors in the UK.”

After joining the Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council in 2023, Kumar served as Deputy Mayor. Parveen Rani, Kumar's mother, is a Hertsmere councillor, according to the BBC.

Who is Tushar Kumar?

Tushar Kumar was born in Rohtak, Haryana. At the age of 10, he moved to Britain with his family and attended Loxford School in Ilford.

He then studied political science at King's College London. In the past, Kumar has credited the Civic Leadership Academy of King's College London for his improved confidence and public speaking skills.

In 2023, while he was still at the university, Kumar was a candidate for election to Hertsmere Borough Council. His friends and family campaigned for him, the BBC reported, adding that he was “gutted” after missing out on a borough seat.

Following a recount, Kumar secured a seat on the town council as a Labour member. Three years later, he became the mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, and said he wanted to focus on being present in the community, supporting local organisations and charities, and inspiring more young people to get involved in public service and community life.

Speaking about how far he wants to go in politics, Kumar once told the BBC that he was “aiming high – so nothing less than the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom!”

NDTV World Summit 2026

Scheduled for October 22 and 23 in New Delhi, the NDTV World Summit 2026 will bring together world leaders, policymakers, tech experts and others to discuss matters of global significance.

The theme of this year's summit is “A World Between Orders".



