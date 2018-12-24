Turkey Working With Other Nations To Take Khashoggi Probe To UN: Minister

The Turkey minister also called on Saudi Arabia to share its findings on the case with the international community.

World | | Updated: December 24, 2018 15:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Turkey Working With Other Nations To Take Khashoggi Probe To UN: Minister

Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nearly three months ago. (File)


Istanbul: 

Turkey is working with other countries to carry the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to the United Nations, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Cavusoglu made the comments during a news conference in Tunis alongside his Tunisian counterpart. He also called on Saudi Arabia to share its findings on the case with the international community.

Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul nearly three months ago.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jamal KhashoggiJamal Khashoggi Murder CaseTurkey on Jamal Khashoggi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas WishesBogibeel BridgeLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsSabarimala TemplePNR StatusTrain StatusBihar Seat ShareMi PlayBest Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................