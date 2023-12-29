Turkey Arrests 29 People With Suspected ISIS Ties, Planning Attacks

Turkey has ramped up operations against Islamic State

Turkish authorities have detained 29 people suspected of having ties to Islamic State group in operations across nine provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.

Suspects captured in "Operation Heroes-37" on Friday were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Citing security sources, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said three other suspects linked to the 29 detainees had been captured in the operations as well. It said the three were senior members of Islamic State, and added that one was planning an attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara.

Anadolu did not provide any further details on the suspects or the operations.

Authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State and Kurdish operatives in recent weeks, after Kurdish operatives detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Oct. 1.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)