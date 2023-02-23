Turkey Earthquake Deaths Rise To 43,556

There had been 7,930 aftershocks after the first earthquake, said a minister. (File)

The number of people killed in Turkey in this month's devastating earthquakes has risen to 43,556, the country's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said overnight.

Soylu told state broadcaster TRT Haber that there had been 7,930 aftershocks following the first quake on Feb. 6 and that more than 600,000 apartments and 150,000 commercial premises had suffered at least moderate damage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)