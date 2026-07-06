Turkey Blocks American All-Gay Cruise Ship From Docking, Cites "Moral Values"

A cruise ship carrying around 2,000 LGBTQ+ passengers and Broadway star Patti LuPone has been denied entry to Turkey after authorities said the event did not align with the country's "social structure and moral values." The Virgin Voyages ship Scarlet Lady departed from Athens on 5 July for a 10-day chartered voyage organised by Atlantis Events, a US-based company that hosts travel experiences for LGBTQ+ communities. The trip was billed as an "all-gay voyage" and included scheduled stops in Turkey's port city of Kuşadası on 7 July and later Istanbul, the Guardian reported.

However, Turkish authorities cancelled the planned docking, stating that the vessel was chartered "by groups known for behaviours that do not align with the structure of our society and our moral values".

"There is absolutely no possibility of the group in question visiting our province for an event of this nature," authoriries added.

The cruise ship, owned by Richard Branson-backed Virgin Voyages, has previously visited Turkish ports multiple times without incident. Atlantis Events said it had docked in Istanbul and Kuşadası 13 times over the past 25 years.

Rich Campbell, president and CEO of Atlantis Events, told US media outlets he was shocked by the decision, calling it the first time in the company's 36-year history that it had been "actively told we may not berth here because of who we are."

"It's pretty stunning, to be honest. I mean, and the reasoning behind it is that it's a gay group. It's very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not," Campbell told CNN.

Broadway actor Patti LuPone, 77, who is performing onboard, also expressed surprise at the development on Instagram.

"The Atlantis cruise I am performing on next week has been banned from entering Turkey. A ship – a magnificent ship – full of gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board. I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this," she wrote.

Following the cancellation, organisers said the cruise will now reroute, with planned stops in Cairo, Egypt and the Greek island of Crete instead of Turkey.

The Turkish government has not yet issued an official comment on the decision.

The move comes amid ongoing criticism from human rights groups over Turkey's stance on LGBTQ+ rights. While homosexuality is not illegal in the country, Pride marches in Istanbul have been banned since 2015, with authorities citing security concerns. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and members of his ruling party have frequently drawn criticism for using harsh rhetoric against LGBTQ+ communities.