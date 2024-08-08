Tunisian President Sacks Prime Minister Without Any Explanation

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked his Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on Wednesday.

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked his Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani without explanation on Wednesday and replaced him with social affairs minister Kamel Madouri, his office said in a statement.

Hachani had taken office on August 1 last year, replacing Najla Bouden, who was also dismissed without an official reason by Saied.

The president was democratically elected in 2019 but orchestrated a sweeping power grab in 2021 and is now seeking another term in office in elections on October 6.

The constitution was rewritten in 2022 to create a presidential regime whose parliament has extremely limited powers.

Hachani had earlier on Wednesday published a statement about government meetings to address difficulties affecting public transport.

Madouri had only taken on the social affairs portfolio in May.

