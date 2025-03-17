India Flags Khalistani Terror, Sikhs For Justice In Talks With Tulsi Gabbard

India on Monday urged the United States to act against banned Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice - which operates from American soil - and its founder, US-based lawyer Gurpatwant Pannun, against whom 104 cases have been filed, including eight by anti-terror agency NIA.

The SFJ has been linked to anti-India activities, including threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the government said.

The call for action came as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Tulsi Gabbard, the US' Director of National Intelligence, who is in India as part of a multi-nation tour of the Indo-Pacific, in Delhi this afternoon. They discussed key aspects of defence cooperation and intelligence sharing.

Ms Gabbard has already met Mr Doval and will address the Raisina Dialogue, a multi-national forum on geopolitics and geoeconomics hosted by India since 2016.