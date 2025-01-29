104 Cases Being Probed Against Khalistani Terrorist Pannun: Centre

New Delhi has spelt out the "seriousness" of the ongoing investigation against Pro-Khalistan separatist group "Sikhs For Justice" ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the US. The group's founder, US-based lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has 104 cases registered against him across India.

"As many as 96 cases have been registered against SFJ in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Assam. The remaining eight are being probed by National Investigating Agency," reads a gazette published by the government. It added that the Delhi High Court tribunal has confirmed the ban on SFJ for five years.

Government data indicates that the maximum number of cases against SFJ are registered in Punjab (55) followed by Delhi and Haryana (13 each).

The government has listed a slew of subversive activities carried out by the group that include threats to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.

"Pannun is reported to have raised substantial funds for commission of terrorist acts and killings of important leaders, public figures and functionaries to overawe the government and the Indian public at large and intends to use the same for commission of terrorist acts for the ultimate objective of creation of Khalistan," reveals investigation by Indian agencies, an official said.

The government has said the group claims to have prepared a list of children of police officers and politicians who are studying abroad. They are to be used as bargaining chips if its activists are tortured, the government has said.

Photographs of Indian diplomats -- including that of Ambassador Vikram Duraiswami, former Ambassador Tranajit Singh Sandhu and several other diplomats -- were circulated by SFJ last year, making them vulnerable.

Last month, India took up the issue of latest threat issued by SFJ to Indian ambassador Vinay Kwatra.

The Delhi High Court tribunal of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta was formed on August 2 last year for taking a call on whether there is sufficient cause to extend the declaration of SFJ as an unlawful association. On January 3, the tribunal confirmed the extension of the ban for another five years with effect from July 10, 2024.



The government has told the tribunal that the activities of SFJ have been found to be in close association with other separatists, terrorists and radical elements within the country. It continues to support the ideology of secession, violent forms of extremism and militancy in Punjab to carve out a so-called state of 'Khalistan' out of the territory of India, the tribunal has been told.

"In pursuit, the SFJ has been extending threats even to constitutional functionaries like Prime Minister of India, Home Minister, External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar), chief ministers of states, NSA, R&AW chief," the government submitted, adding that even during pendency of proceedings before the tribunal, the SFJ targeted former Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma, alleging his involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

A reward of $ 5,00,000 was offered to anyone who can track Mr Verma's movements in India. The group is also filing baseless court cases against visiting Indian dignitaries abroad (Europe, Canada and USA) to defame them, the government told the tribunal.