"Your Parents Tried Stealing": Trump's Son vs Bill Clinton's Daughter

Donald Trump Jr, the son of US President Donald Trump, has hit back at Chelsea Clinton after she criticised the demolition of the White House East Wing to make way for a new $300 million ballroom.

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, expressed her disapproval on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "The White House became my home when I was twelve years old. I always understood that it wasn't my 'house'; it was The People's House."

She added that US President Donald Trump's action to demolish the East Wing was an attack on American heritage and democratic values.

The erasure of the East Wing isn't just about marble or plaster — it's about President Trump again taking a wrecking ball to our heritage, while targeting our democracy, and the rule-of-law.



Referring to 2001 allegations that the Clintons took White House items, worth over $28,000, when leaving office, Trump Jr wrote, "Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House."

The Clintons took some government-owned items, thinking they were personal gifts. They later returned them after it was clarified that the items belonged to the government, calling it a misunderstanding.

He also reminded her of her father's scandal involving former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. "And let's not talk about the intern. Sit this one out," he tweeted.

Lol, your parents tried stealing furniture and silverware from the White House… and let's not talk about the intern. Sit this one out. https://t.co/c7wFVkLXTs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2025

"Every president and first family makes changes to the White House over time, and renovations themselves aren't wrong," Clinton said in an opinion piece for USA Today.

"What matters is how the changes are done, whether history is respected, and whether the public is considered, because the White House belongs to the people," she added.

Last month, the East Wing, which traditionally housed the First Lady's offices and hosting spaces, was demolished as part of what Trump called a "necessary modernisation."

Referring to the ballroom, Trump said that keeping the East Wing as it is would "hurt a very, very expensive, beautiful building." He said he and "some friends of mine" will pay for the ballroom at no cost to taxpayers.