Trump Official Mike Waltz, Who Owned Up To 'Signalgate', To Quit: Report

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who is embroiled in a huge controversy over sending details of airstrike plans in the messaging app Signal, will step down from his post, US media reported today.

The Atlantic in March released details of plans for US airstrikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen that were mistakenly shared by Mr Waltz with its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, on Signal.

Mr Waltz on March 26 claimed "full responsibility" for mistakenly adding the journalist to the group chat in which top American officials discussed impending strikes in Yemen.

"I take full responsibility. I built the group; my job is to make sure everything's coordinated," Mr Waltz told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, adding that he does not personally know Mr Goldberg, the journalist who was added to the chat.