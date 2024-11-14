Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House after his victory over Kamala Harris in the November 5 US presidential elections, has appointed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as his US Intelligence Chief. The 78-year-old leader has secured all seven swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and Nevada.

On Wednesday evening (IST), Trump met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House where Biden welcomed Trump and congratulated him following his victory, saying that he looks forward to a smooth transition."Congratulations, looking forward to having a, like we said, smooth transition -- do everything we can to make sure you're accommodated, and what you need. And we're going to get a chance to talk about some of that today," Biden said in the meeting with Trump.

Here are live updates on Donald Trump's return to White House: