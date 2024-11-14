Watch: Musk And Trump's <i>'God Bless America'</i> Performance At Mar-a-Lago Goes Viral

President-elect Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stage at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday night to perform a rendition of 'God Bless America' alongside opera singer Christopher Macchio. The event took place as Musk joined Trump and other supporters for election night celebrations. The duo's impromptu duet quickly gained traction on social media after being shared by Trump's aide, Margo Martin. Notably, the performance came just a day after Trump announced Elon Musk's new role leading the Department of Government Efficiency in his administration, alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

"President @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk join @ChrisMacchio in singing God Bless America tonight at Mar-a-Lago", the caption of the tweet read.

Watch the video here:

Musk, who had endorsed Trump and contributed significant funding to pro-Trump initiatives, has become an influential ally in Trump's recent political efforts. On Wednesday, Musk was appointed to co-lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, a fellow Trump supporter and entrepreneur.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," Trump said in a statement.

During his victory speech too, Trump praised Musk and described him as an "amazing and super genius guy".

Notably, Mar-a-Lago is a historic estate and private club in Palm Beach, Florida, owned by Donald Trump. Originally built in the 1920s by heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post, the 126-room mansion spans over 17 acres, including beachfront property. Trump purchased Mar-a-Lago in 1985 and later converted it into a private membership club. Known for its opulent architecture and lavish decor, it serves as both a social hub and Trump's winter residence, frequently hosting political events, fundraisers, and gatherings for high-profile guests.

