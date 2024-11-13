Elon Musk To Lead US 'Government Efficiency' Department: Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk will lead the 'Department of Government Efficiency' - a position Trump hinted at during his campaign trail. Musk will head the department alongside Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

"Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the 'Save America' Movement," Trump said in a statement.

"I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans," he added.

According to Trump, they will drive out the "massive waste and fraud" from the government.

Donald Trump won the presidential elections last week, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris by 69 electoral votes.

During his victory speech, Trump praised Musk and described him as an "amazing and super genius guy". He also mentioned that the billionaire spent two weeks in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania campaigning with him.

"We have a new star, a star is born: Elon. He's an amazing guy. We were sitting together tonight. You know, he spent two weeks in Philadelphia, in different parts of Pennsylvania, campaigning," Trump told his supporters.

Musk, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump, was a key part of the Republican's Presidential campaign. The Tesla CEO donated over 100 million dollars to Trump's re-election battle and campaigned aggressively using his social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

On November 9, Trump made it even more evident that Musk would be a part of his administration after he reportedly asked him to join a call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.