5 Facts About Marco Rubio, Donald Trumps Pick For US Secretary Of State

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a prominent critic of China, for the position of US Secretary of State. In his statement, Trump praised Rubio as “a very powerful voice for freedom” and a “fearless warrior who will never back down to our adversaries.”

Here are 5 facts about Marco Rubio and his career:



1) Early life and immigrant roots



Born in 1971 in Miami, Florida, Marco Rubio is the son of Cuban immigrants who came to America in pursuit of their American Dream. His father worked as a banquet bartender, while his mother balanced being a stay-at-home mom with working as a hotel maid. From a young age, Rubio learned the values of faith, family, community, and hard work.



2) A career in public service before becoming a US senator in 2010



Rubio served in various roles, including as a city commissioner in West Miami and as Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives. In 2010, he won a seat in the US Senate. The Center for Effective Law Making ranked Rubio as the most effective Republican, while the Lugar Center named him one of the most bipartisan senators. His work includes expanding the child tax credit, reforming the VA system, supporting small businesses during the pandemic, reshaping US policy towards China and strengthening national security.



3) 2016 Presidential bid



In April 2015, Marco Rubio entered the US presidential race. Early on, he was the choice of the Republican establishment. But by February 2016, his campaign was struggling, winning just one state and trailing behind Donald Trump and Ted Cruz in the delegate count. Rubio's campaign was heavily impacted by Trump's mockery, with Trump dubbing him “Little Marco” and Rubio responding by calling Trump “the most vulgar person to ever aspire to the presidency.” After losing the Florida primary in March 2016, Rubio suspended his campaign. Though initially considering leaving politics, Rubio returned to the Senate race, winning re-election in 2016. Following Trump's victory, Rubio shifted toward a conservative populist stance, becoming a key ally of the new president.



4) Legislative achievements



Throughout his Senate tenure, Rubio has championed a wide range of policies aimed at improving the lives of everyday Americans. He played a key role in expanding the child tax credit for working families and reforming the US Department of Veterans Affairs, particularly securing healthcare for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. During the pandemic lockdown, Rubio helped pass the Paycheck Protection Program, keeping millions of small businesses afloat. He also wrote and passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which marked a significant shift in US-China relations.



5) Family life



Rubio often underlines that being a father is his most important role. He lost his own father just two months before his election to the US Senate, but his lessons of hard work, responsibility, and family continue to guide him. He met his wife, Jeanette, a fellow Miami native, through mutual friends, and they married in 1998. They have four children — Amanda, Daniella, Anthony and Dominick.