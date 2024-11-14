Advertisement

Donald Trump Nominates Florida Senator Marco Rubio As Secretary Of State

Donald Trump said in a statement that Rubio is "a very powerful Voice for Freedom" and "a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries."

Washington:

Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Florida senator and outspoken China hawk Marco Rubio for secretary of state.

