Donald Trump Nominates Florida Senator Marco Rubio As Secretary Of State

Donald Trump said in a statement that Marco Rubio is "a very powerful Voice for Freedom"
Washington:
Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Florida senator and outspoken China hawk Marco Rubio for secretary of state.
Donald Trump said in a statement that Rubio is "a very powerful Voice for Freedom" and "a fearless Warrior who will never back down to our adversaries."
