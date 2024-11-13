Trump's Administration To Give Boost To "Incredibly Important" US-India Ties

Donald Trump's presidential election victory has brought optimism to India-US relations, with key appointments and initiatives signalling a stronger partnership between the two nations. Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, Vivek Ramaswamy and Kash Patel are expected to play pivotal roles in shaping this relationship.

Marco Rubio

India is breathing a sigh of relief following Donald Trump's US election victory, thanks to his likely pick for Secretary of State, Marco Rubio. Rubio has consistently backed stronger US-India ties to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, and his pro-India and anti-Pakistan stance is music to India's ears.

Rubio's bill, introduced in July, aims to bolster the US-India partnership and counter China's expanding influence. He believes increasing strategic relations with New Delhi is crucial, especially given India's struggles against Communist China's aggression. The bill proposes treating India on par with US allies like Japan, Israel, and South Korea regarding technology transfers, supporting India's response to territorial threats.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in 2023, Rubio released a statement saying, “…it is crucial that the Biden Administration, and the U.S. Congress, prioritise this incredibly important relationship. Our nations' economic and security interests overlap on many of the most pressing issues, especially the growing hostility of the Chinese Communist Party in the Himalayas and in the Indian Ocean.”

This potential status would solidify India-US tech and military ties. Additionally, the bill seeks to bar Pakistan from receiving security assistance if found sponsoring terrorism against India. Rubio has historically been critical of Pakistan, urging former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to designate it a "country of particular concern" for religious freedom violations in 2017.

Overall, Trump's victory and Rubio's nomination bring optimism for India-US relations, promising a stronger, more strategic partnership.

Mike Waltz

President Trump's appointment of Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor is expected to strengthen US-India ties, particularly in defence. Waltz, a vocal China critic and co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, has long advocated for deeper cooperation between the two nations to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

His leadership may lead to expanded military cooperation, joint exercises, and enhanced sharing of defence technologies, aligning US and Indian strategic interests.

As a China hawk, Waltz's appointment is particularly promising for India, which has its own geopolitical concerns about China's growing aggression. Waltz's criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also aligns with India's concerns. Overall, Waltz's appointment is expected to enhance US-India cooperation in both security and economic spheres.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

The Department of Government Efficiency, co-led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, is set to revolutionise the US government's inner workings by slashing bureaucracy and streamlining operations. While this initiative isn't directly linked to foreign policy, it could have a ripple effect, making it easier for Indian businesses to operate in the US and vice versa, thus boosting US-India economic cooperation.

As Donald Trump begins his second term, strengthening US-India relations remains a top priority, with a sharp focus on countering China's growing influence and expanding bilateral partnerships in key areas like defence, trade, and technology. The foundation for this cooperation was laid during Trump's first term, with significant developments in strategic cooperation and shared geopolitical goals.

With the US Congress set to confirm the electoral results on January 6, 2025, and the presidential inauguration scheduled for January 20, 2025, India can expect a strengthened partnership with the United States under Trump's second term.

Kash Patel

Apart from the cabinet, there is also Kashyap "Kash" Patel who majorly lost out on an important role - CIA chief. It has now been bagged by John Ratcliffe.

However, Kash Patel being in the administration could have significant implications. He is an Indian-origin American attorney and as a loyalist to Trump, Patel's appointment may strengthen ties between the two nations, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts.

His personal experience as an immigrant has shaped his views on immigration, leading him to back Donald Trump's tough stance on the issue. Patel advocates for securing borders while still allowing lawful immigration, striking a balance between national security and economic needs. This nuanced approach reflects his background as the son of Indian immigrants and his own journey to becoming a key figure in Trump's administration.

As Trump begins his second term, strengthening US-India relations remains a top priority, focusing on countering China's influence and expanding bilateral partnerships in defence, trade, and technology. With key appointments and initiatives in place, India can expect a strengthened partnership with the United States.

