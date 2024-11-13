Donald Trump Hints At Constitution-Breaking 3rd Term As President. Details Here

Donald Trump, who has recently been elected for a second term as President of the United States, has told House Republicans that he might consider a constitution-breaking third term in office. President-elect Trump, who has a penchant for making controversial statements, said "I suspect I won't be running again unless you (supporters) say otherwise".

During his speech to fellow Republicans elected to the House of Representatives, Mr Trump said, "I suspect I won't be running again unless you say, 'He's good, we got to figure something else'." His statement at a hotel in Washington DC ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden was cheered by his supporters.

It is common knowledge that there are provisions in place in the US Constitution which restricts a US President from standing for re-election for a third term, but how safe are those safeguards? Here's a look at whether Donald Trump can run again for presidency in 2028.

The 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution stops any President from running for a third term, so if Donald Trump wants to seek a third term, he will first have to scrap that amendment. Doing so is a daunting task as it requires the President to garner an overwhelming amount of support from Congress as well as state legislatures. This is something that Trump is unlikely to be able to achieve.

