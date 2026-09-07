Trump Takes Green Lantern Avatar In White House AI Video: "Beware My Power"

US President Donald Trump has drawn attention to both space and superheroes through a series of posts, including a claim about the Moon and an AI-generated video depicting him as Green Lantern. Earlier, US President Donald Trump shared a zoomed-in image of the Moon on Truth Social, with Earth visible in the background along with an American flag. In the post, Trump claimed the Moon as "ours."

Later, the White House joined in with a superhero-themed post, sharing an AI-generated video that depicted Trump as Green Lantern.

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The now-viral video shows Trump wearing a glowing green power ring and using its light in scenes involving immigration and American manufacturing. In one scene, he is seen standing on a rocky hill overlooking an industrial landscape labelled "American Manufacturing".

The White House shared the video with the superhero's oath. It said, "In brightest day, in blackest night, no evil shall escape my sight. Let those who worship evil's might beware my power. Green Lantern's light!"

Green Lantern is a fictional superhero from DC Comics. The Green Lantern Corps is depicted in the comic-book universe as an intergalactic police and peacekeeping organisation.

Social Media Reaction

Trump's Green Lantern video has received mixed reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "Looks cool."

Another user noted, "Trump's imaginary power."

"Trump knows what he's doing," added a third user.