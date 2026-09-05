Loud Applause For Belgian PM's Tariff Dig In Mumbai. He Didn't Name Trump

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever took an apparent dig at US President Donald Trump over what he described as "arbitrary" tariff decisions and shifting trade policies. Wever stressed on the need for open markets and stronger economic partnerships.

Speaking at the India-Belgium High-Level Dialogue on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in Mumbai, De Wever said, "More and more voices today are calling for barriers to go up, for markets to be shut off, for tariffs to be imposed. Some do this entirely arbitrarily. They decide something on Monday, they revoke it on Wednesday, and they reinstall it on Saturday."

As applause broke out among those in attendance, Wever made a witty remark, "Your applause tells me you know who I am talking about."

De Wever did not name Trump directly, but his comments underlined critiques of the US President's trade policies, including his use of tariffs and changing positions on international trade.

De Wever also noted that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union would serve as a structural buffer against arbitrary unilateral tariffs.

He mentioned that the FTA between India and the European Union has made both economies resilient against disruption and coercion.

Referencing the broader geopolitical shifts -- including global tariff uncertainties and aggressive protectionism, PM De Wever emphasised that open, mid-sized trading economies like Belgium and rapidly expanding powerhouses like India cannot afford economic isolation or weaponised trade barriers.

PM De Wever also said PM Modi is a wise leader and one of the most inspiring world leaders.

"We live in a chaotic world. You are right. And if you hear many world leaders, you feel afraid, disturbed, threatened. But if PM Narendra Modi speaks, you think, hmm, we should do what he says. He's a wise leader, a wise leader. It was an honor to be in Delhi, but it is an honor and a pleasure to be in Mumbai, because I also, Minister, have my little favoritisms....", De Wever said.