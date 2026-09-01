Trump Says US Reviewing Its Position On UK-Controlled Falkland Islands

US President Donald Trump said he was reviewing the United States' position on the Falkland Islands, the remote British-ruled archipelago in the South Atlantic.

"I always review every position. That's just one of many," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the islands' sovereignty.

Trump did not signal if the review would change the United States' position on sovereignty, which has generally avoided taking sides since 1982.

Argentina, led by Trump-ally Javier Milei, has also claimed sovereignty over the islands.

A potential US shift was included among a range of options considered by the Pentagon earlier this year to pressure NATO allies it believes failed to support US military operations in the war with Iran.

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