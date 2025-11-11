Trump Says US "Getting Close" To Reaching A "Fair Trade Deal" With India

US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was getting close to reaching a deal with India that would expand economic and security ties between the two countries, boost US energy exports and promote investments in key US sectors.

"We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office at the swearing-in of his envoy to India, Sergio Gor. "We're making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past."

Trump repeated his optimism that a deal was near, saying, "We're getting close."

