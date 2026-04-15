Trump Says Iran War Is At A Brink Of "Being Over", Ahead Of Fresh Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that the war in Iran is "very close" to an end as hostilities ease amid a two-week ceasefire agreement. His remarks come as peace negotiations between the US and Iran are expected to resume this week, after an initial round of talks in Islamabad failed to produce any breakthroughs.

"I think it's close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over," Trump told FOX Business in an interview set to be aired later today.

But, despite saying the war is nearing an end, Trump also claimed the US is not done with its actions against Tehran.

"If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we're not finished," he said. "We'll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly."

These remarks carry particular significance amid recent US measures, including a complete halt of sea trade linked to Iranian sea ports.

"I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead," Trump later told ABC News, adding he did not think there would be any need to prolong a two-week ceasefire that ends on April 21.

He emphasised that a negotiated deal would be favourable to Iran.

"It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild," Trump said, according to a post by ABC News reporter Karl on X, who had the privilege to speak with Trump.

Furthermore, Trump expressed confidence that the US has effectively altered the regime in Tehran.

"They really do have a different regime now. No matter what, we took out the radicals," he said in the interview.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)