Trump Says 'Hopefully' Won't Need Iran Military Action

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he hoped to avoid military action against Iran, saying he planned to have further talks with Tehran on a possible nuclear deal.

"I built (up) the military in my first term, and now we have a group headed out to a place called Iran, and hopefully we won't have to use it," Trump told reporters at the premiere of a documentary about his wife, Melania.

Asked if he would have talks with Iran, Trump added, "I have had and I am planning on it. Yes, we have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn't have to use them."

