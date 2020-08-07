Trump Reimposes 10% Tariff On Canadian Aluminium Imports

Donald Trump accused Canada of "taking advantage of us, as usual" (File)

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced he has reimposed a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports, saying that the key US trading partner is "taking advantage of us."

Trump, giving a speech at a Whirlpool washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio, said that earlier Thursday "I signed a proclamation that defends American industry by reimposing aluminum tariffs on Canada. Canada was taking advantage of us, as usual."

Trump said that he'd previously lifted the tariff on Canada -- part of the USMCA free trade deal with Mexico and the United States -- on condition that they "not flood our country with exports and kill all of our aluminum jobs."

"Canadian aluminum producers have broken that committment," he said.

