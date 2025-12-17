Trump Expands US Travel Ban: Full List Of Banned Countries

US President Donald Trump has expanded his travel ban and included several countries, including Palestine, on the list. The people of these countries are now barred from entering the United States.

The measures are intended to protect the US “from national security and public safety threats,” the White House said, citing a lack of adequate information to properly vet foreign nationals. The proclamation points to “insufficient information to assess the risks,” as well as “terrorist presence”, “criminal and extremist activity,” and chronic instability in certain regions that weaken screening and vetting systems.

Full List Of Countries Banned By The US

Palestine

Burkina Faso

Mali

Niger

South Sudan

Syria

Sierra Leone

Laos

These countries join a list of 12 others already subject to full restrictions since June 2025 -

Afghanistan

Burma (Myanmar)

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Laos and Sierra Leone, previously under partial restrictions, have now been moved into the full-suspension category.

Countries With Partial Travel Restrictions

Alongside the full bans, the administration imposed partial restrictions on nationals from 15 other countries. These measures primarily affect immigrant visas and nonimmigrant visas such as tourist (B-1/B-2), student (F), vocational (M), and exchange visitor (J) categories.

The countries facing partial restrictions are:

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Cote d'Ivoire

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Tonga

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Burundi

Cuba

Togo

Venezuela

The proclamation continues partial restrictions on nationals from four of the seven original high-risk countries: Burundi, Cuba, Togo, and Venezuela. The US eased restrictions on Turkmenistan, lifting the ban on non-immigrant visas after the country made “significant progress” in identity management and information sharing. Immigrant visa restrictions remain in effect.

The White House cited high visa overstay rates, unreliable civil documentation systems, weak law enforcement data sharing, and, in some cases, citizenship-by-investment programmes that allegedly allow individuals to bypass identity checks.

This comes after a New York Times report detailed an alleged fraud scheme involving some Somalis in Minnesota that prosecutors say siphoned “more than $1 billion in taxpayers' money.”