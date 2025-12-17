Trump Slams Radical Islamic Terrorism At Hanukkah Event Bondi Beach Shooting

US President Donald Trump opened the Hanukkah celebrations at the White House by sending “love and prayers” to Australians in the aftermath of the antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach. The Republican urged nations to unite against radical Islam after an Islamic State-inspired Sydney terror attack claimed the lives of 15 people and injured 25 more.

“Let me take a moment to send the love and prayers to our entire nation, to the people of Australia, and especially all those affected by the horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack,” Trump said in his address.

“We're joined in mourning all of those who were killed, and we're praying for the swift recovery of the wounded; some are very horrifically wounded,” he continued.

The Republican vowed to "always" support the Jewish people and said, "All nations must stand together against the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism, and we're doing that.”

About The Sydney Shooting

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday that the IS link assessment was based on evidence obtained, including “the presence of Islamic State flags in the vehicle that has been seized.”

The suspects were a father and son, aged 50 and 24, authorities said. The father, whom state officials named as Sajid Akram, was shot and killed. His son, who hasn't been formally named by the authorities but was identified by the media as Naveed Akram, was being treated at a hospital.

The son emerged from a coma on Tuesday, said Mal Lanyon, police commissioner for New South Wales state, where Sydney is located. Lanyon told 702 ABC Radio Sydney that investigators expected to speak to and charge him on Wednesday.

Albanese and the leaders of some of Australia's states have pledged to tighten the country's already strict gun laws in what would be the most sweeping reforms since a shooter killed 35 people in Port Arthur, Tasmania, in 1996. Mass shootings in Australia have since been rare.