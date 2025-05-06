Trump Escalates Harvard Row, Bans Federal Grants For University

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Education Secretary declares Harvard ineligible for federal grants. The Trump administration criticises Harvard for alleged anti-Semitism tolerance. Federal funding freeze includes $2.2 billion for Harvard and $9 billion total.

President Donald Trump's education secretary said Monday that Harvard will no longer receive federal grants, escalating an ongoing battle with the prestigious university as it challenges the funding cuts in court.

The Trump administration has for weeks locked horns with Harvard and other higher education institutions over claims they tolerate anti-Semitism on their campuses -- threatening their budgets, tax-exempt status and enrollment of foreign students.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon, in a letter sent to Harvard's president and posted online, said that the university "should no longer seek GRANTS from the federal government, since none will be provided."

She alleged that Harvard has "failed to abide by its legal obligations, its ethical and fiduciary duties, its transparency responsibilities, and any semblance of academic rigor."

Harvard -- routinely ranked among the world's top universities -- has drawn Trump's ire by refusing to comply with his demands that it accept government oversight of its admissions, hiring practices and political slant.

That prompted the Trump administration to in mid-April freeze $2.2 billion in federal funding, with a total of $9 billion under review.

McMahon, a former wrestling executive, said that her letter "marks the end of new grants for the University."

Harvard is the wealthiest US university with an endowment valued at $53.2 billion in 2024.

The latest move comes as Trump and his White House crack down on US universities on several fronts, justified as a reaction to what they say is uncontrolled anti-Semitism and a need to reverse diversity programs aimed at addressing historical oppression of minorities.

The administration has threatened funding freezes and other punishments, prompting concerns over declining academic freedom.

It has also moved to revoke visas and deport foreign students involved in the protests, accusing them of supporting Palestinian group Hamas, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel provoked the war.

Trump's claims about diversity tap into long-standing conservative complaints that US university campuses are too liberal, shutting out right-wing voices and favoring minorities.

