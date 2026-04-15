Trump Defends His Love For Diet Soda With Bizarre Claim: "It Kills Cancer Cells Inside The Body"

US President Donald Trump has made a surprising claim about diet soft drinks, saying they might be able to kill cancer cells in the body. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who now heads the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said Trump made the remark in a light, joking way while defending his love for fizzy drinks. He shared this during an episode of the podcast hosted by Donald Trump Jr.

"Your dad argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, if poured on grass, so, therefore, it must kill cancer cells inside the body," Oz said during an episode of his podcast, Triggered with Don Jr., on April 13.

"You know, we were on Air Force One the other day, and I walk in there because he wants to talk about something, and he's got an orange soft drink on his desk. He's got a Fanta on the desk. And I say, 'Are you kidding me?' So he starts to, like, sheepishly grin. He says, 'You know, this stuff's good for me, it kills cancer cells," Oz added.

According to Oz, Trump has long believed that some of the drinks he consumes are not as unhealthy as people think. He recalled Trump once saying that orange-flavoured soda like Fanta could not be too bad because it is made using orange juice concentrate, calling it "fresh squeezed."

Dr. Oz: Trump argues that diet soda is good for him because it kills grass, if poured on grass, and therefore it kills cancer cells inside the body pic.twitter.com/JNDffH8aGY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 14, 2026

During the conversation, Trump Jr. also chimed in, suggesting that his father's energy levels at his age might mean he is "onto something," though the comment appeared to be made partly in jest. Oz also spoke about Trump's overall health, saying he has previously examined him and believes he is doing well physically.

The discussion comes at a time when US health authorities are reviewing nutrition guidelines and encouraging people to eat more whole, natural foods.

Trump's Fondness for Soda and Junk

Trump is well known for his fondness for junk food and diet soda. During his earlier time in office, he even had a special button installed on his desk to quickly order a Diet Coke. Reports say that the button was brought back when he returned to office again. According to reports, Trump would consume up to 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, and the button was his way of "keeping the carbonated beverages flowing."

The soft drink giant The Coca-Cola Company, which makes both Diet Coke and Fanta, has also had a friendly relationship with Trump. Its CEO, James Quincey, once gifted him a special commemorative bottle of Diet Coke.

Interestingly, Trump has often defended his eating habits in his own way. Known to be very particular about cleanliness, he has said he prefers food from big chains because he trusts their hygiene standards.

Over the years, Trump has also shared other unusual ideas about health. One of them is his belief that the human body has a limited amount of energy and that too much exercise can actually be harmful, something he has referred to as a "battery" theory.

Backlash Over Cancer claims

His latest comments about diet drinks and cancer have once again sparked conversation online, with many people questioning the science behind such claims.

One user wrote, "Cola also is good for cleaning toilets, but I'm not on here recommending it as a body detoxifier."

Another commented, "Oz is telling the story as a funny anecdote. But it shows that Trump is an idiot. It's not that diet soda is particularly harmful. But to drink it because you think it's going to prevent cancer because it kills grass--that's more than ridiculous: it's incredibly stupid."