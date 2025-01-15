Advertisement

Donald Trump Receives Diet Coke Bottle From Coca-Cola CEO Ahead Of His Inauguration, Musk Reacts

The bottle came in a special red box with a note highlighting Coca-Cola's $55 billion contribution to the US economy, and its support of 8,60,000 jobs.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Donald Trump Receives Diet Coke Bottle From Coca-Cola CEO Ahead Of His Inauguration, Musk Reacts
The gesture underscores Trump's well-known fondness for the soda.

Coca-Cola recently honoured President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration with a one-of-a-kind tribute: a Presidential Commemorative Diet Coke bottle. The unique bottle was presented to Trump by Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey on Tuesday night. The commemorative bottle features a special label that reads, "The Inauguration of the President of the United States," with Trump's name and inauguration date, "January 20, 2025," printed below.

Margo Marin, an aide to President-elect Donald Trump, shared the photo on X showcasing Trump receiving the Diet Coke bottle from Mr Quincey. The bottle came in a special red box with a note highlighting Coca-Cola's $55 billion contribution to the US economy, and its support of 8,60,000 jobs. 

"We're proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the U.S. presidential inauguration with a commemorative bottle," the note read. 

"Tonight, President Trump received the first-ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey," Trump's Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin announced on X, along with two images. 

See the images here:

Reacting to the image posted on DogeDesigner's X account, billionaire Elon Musk remarked, "The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius."

See the tweet here:

Donald Trump's love for Diet Coke is no secret. During his first term in the White House, he had a special button on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office that he could press to summon a fresh Diet Coke. The button was hidden within a wooden box and, when pressed, would signal a valet to bring in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. According to reports, Trump would consume up to 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, and the button was his way of "keeping the carbonated beverages flowing." 

Notably, Coca-Cola's tradition of producing special inaugural bottles dates back decades, and some of these limited-edition bottles have become highly valuable collectables.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Coca-Cola CEO, Donald Trump, Elon Musk
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com