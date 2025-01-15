Donald Trump Receives Diet Coke Bottle From Coca-Cola CEO Ahead Of His Inauguration, Musk Reacts

Coca-Cola recently honoured President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration with a one-of-a-kind tribute: a Presidential Commemorative Diet Coke bottle. The unique bottle was presented to Trump by Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey on Tuesday night. The commemorative bottle features a special label that reads, "The Inauguration of the President of the United States," with Trump's name and inauguration date, "January 20, 2025," printed below.

Margo Marin, an aide to President-elect Donald Trump, shared the photo on X showcasing Trump receiving the Diet Coke bottle from Mr Quincey. The bottle came in a special red box with a note highlighting Coca-Cola's $55 billion contribution to the US economy, and its support of 8,60,000 jobs.

"We're proud to continue our decades-long tradition of celebrating the U.S. presidential inauguration with a commemorative bottle," the note read.

"Tonight, President Trump received the first-ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey," Trump's Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin announced on X, along with two images.

Tonight, President Trump received the first ever Presidential Commemorative Inaugural Diet Coke bottle from the Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola Company, James Quincey 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IgV2pxHnxD — Margo Martin (@margomartin) January 15, 2025

Reacting to the image posted on DogeDesigner's X account, billionaire Elon Musk remarked, "The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius."

The inventor of Diet Coke is a genius https://t.co/Ze3U9ln6YS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2025

Donald Trump's love for Diet Coke is no secret. During his first term in the White House, he had a special button on the Resolute desk in the Oval Office that he could press to summon a fresh Diet Coke. The button was hidden within a wooden box and, when pressed, would signal a valet to bring in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. According to reports, Trump would consume up to 12 cans of Diet Coke a day, and the button was his way of "keeping the carbonated beverages flowing."

Notably, Coca-Cola's tradition of producing special inaugural bottles dates back decades, and some of these limited-edition bottles have become highly valuable collectables.