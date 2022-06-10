'Trump Assembled Mob, Lit Flame Of Attack': US Panel On Capitol Riots

Republican vice chair of the panel Liz Cheney came down heavily on Trump for his role in the riots.

A congressional panel investigating last year's mob assault on the US Capitol laid out its case Thursday that Donald Trump and his claims of a stolen election were at the heart of what amounted to an "attempted coup" to remain in power.

In a prime-time presentation of its findings from a year-long probe, the special committee sought to persuade a divided country of the existence of a deep-rooted and ongoing plot - orchestrated by the former president - to overturn the result of the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

"President Trump summoned the mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack," the Republican vice chair of the panel, Liz Cheney, said in her opening remarks at the first in a series of hotly anticipated summer hearings.

